Five-figure sum stolen in theme park robbery

A five-figure sum of cash was stolen from M&D’s Theme Park in the early hours of Tuesday (May 9) morning.

Around 2.55am a man broke into the main building of the Strthclyde Park attraction and made off a short time later with a five-figure sum of cash from the premises.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing with his face covered throughout the incident, he ran in the direction of Strathclyde Loch.

Sergeant Neil MacLeod, of Wishaw Police Office, said: “Our enquiries are continuing today into the theft and to identify and trace the man responsible.

“At this time I would urge anyone who was in the area of Strathclyde Park around the time of the incident, who may have seen this man acting suspiciously or maybe saw a vehicle in the area to come forward, as their information may be vital to this enquiry.”

Anyone with information should contact Wishaw Police Office via 101, quoting reference number 0500 of 9th May.