Fan in dock over police no-show

A football fan was ordered to report to a police station on match days in a bid to keep him out of trouble.

However, Ben Langford failed to show up twice when Motherwell were in action.

Langford (18), of Gateside Road, Craigneuk, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court last week and admitted breaching bail conditions.

Sheriff Andrew McIntyre heard the youth was given bail at Glasgow Sheriff Court on October 17 on condition that he report to a police station during the first half of every Motherwell game.

However, he failed to show up when ’Well were playing Inverness Caley Thistle at Fir Park just nine days later and again last Saturday when his team faced Celtic in Glasgow.

Sheriff McIntyre deferred sentence until March 22 and Langford, who was represented by solicitor Tom Watters, was again allowed bail.

Langford was given community work in 2015 for football-related disorder.