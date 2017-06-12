Extra time in prison

A sheriff heard a Motherwell drug dealer is doing well in prison — then added another five months jail time.

Last month Martin Dillon was handed a one-year stretch for dealing in heroin at his then home in Merry Street, Motherwell, in 2015. He returned to Hamilton Sheriff Court last week and admitted possession of the Class A drug and obstructing police in May last year.

Sheriff Andrew McIntyre told him: “Prison seems to be having a positive impact on your health and drug problem.

“You have a number of drug-related convictions and in this case the amount was substantial, albeit for personal use, and you tried to thwart police efforts to recover it.”