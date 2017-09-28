Ex-cop must pay back £100k

A former police inspector from Motherwell who was jailed for fraud has been told he will have to repay more than £100,000.

David Brown, who lived in the Dalziel Park area, carried out the fraud by applying for insurance policies for people without their knowledge and pocketed £92,000 commission paid out by finance giants Legal and General.

He even took out policies in the names of his brother, also a serving police officer, his mother-in-law, and other work colleagues.

Brown had worked with the British Transport Police since 1990, eventually becoming a £50,000 a year inspector, but in September 2009 took on a second job with Glasgow-based firm Ronald H Smith & Co.

The fraud was uncovered after a victim noticed that insurance payments, that she had no knowledge of, were being taken from her bank account

An investigation was launched and discovered 90 per cent of policies sold by him were lapsed, cancelled or had disappeared.

He was sacked in October 2011 and a police probe found 52 false policies had been submitted by him.

He also pleaded guilty to defrauding the Scottish Police Credit Union of nearly £10,000 in 2013 while pretending to live at his mother’s house in Bellshill when really he was still staying in a £300,000 detached house in Motherwell.

Brown, who was declared bankrupt in 2013, was jailed for 18 months in August 2016 after admitting the frauds.

The 47-year-old, who worked as an inspector for British Transport Police while the offences were committed, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court for a hearing under Proceeds of Crime legislation.

The confiscation order gives the Crown the power to seize money that Brown gained through crime by taking from money and assets he acquires in the future.

Liam Murphy, Procurator Fiscal, Specialist Casework, said: “David Brown committed a significant fraud, using the names of close family members among others, and he did this while he had a duty to protect the public from crime.

“This result should serve as a warning – we will not stop at prosecution. In effect, we have secured a financial life sentence.

“The order for the full value of the frauds will remain active against him until every penny is paid back, however long that takes.”