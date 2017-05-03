Estate agent jailed for cocaine dealing

A Motherwell estate agent’s career lies in ruins after he was jailed for three years for dealing in cocaine.

Craig Hemmings has been running his successful business in Leven Street since last year. He uses the motto ‘Hemmings Homes – everything we touch turns to sold’. However, last week he was sent to prison when he appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court.

Hemmings (32), of Broomside Crescent, Motherwell, admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug at his home, elsewhere in Motherwell and in Airdrie in September 2014.

Co-accused John Bonner (55), of Dunoon, and Steven Beck (37) of Airdrie, had their not guilty pleas accepted.

The news came as a shock to competitors who have seen Hemmings establish himself as a major player in the house-selling market.

One said: “He’s put together a decent business with a big presence on social media. Hemmings Homes has a good number of properties on its books and seems to sell houses pretty quickly. It’s certainly a growing business in the area.”

When he pleaded guilty to the charge on April 3 sentence was deferred for background reports and Hemmings remained on bail. However, Sheriff Morag Galbraith decided that only a prison term was appropriate.

Hemmings set up his own company last year after leaving another agency, Hemmings Hanlon Clark.

On social media he describes Hemmings Homes as “a multi award-winning agency who have received numerous accolades for their ‘Get it Right First Time’ approach.

“Honesty, integrity and great customer service are an integral part of what we do.”

Despite his sentence, it appeared to be business as usual for the company this week, with details of properties for sale and sold still appearing on its internet sites.