Drugs value higher than court was told

A drugs haul which led to a Motherwell man being jailed had more than four times the value given in court, according to police.

They said cannabis and amphetamine worth £170,000 was seized in Glen Court, but John Clemmett faced charges in relation to a total street value of only £39,000.

Clemmett (63) was spotted carrying items between his flat and lock-up. He admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class B drugs on September 9 last year.

Paula Russell, prosecuting, said police were tailing another person, who has since died, and watched a car arrive in Glen Court. She said five kilos of herbal cannabis and almost one kilo of amphetamine were recovered.

Defence agent Ali Murray told Hamilton Sheriff Court that Clemmett has heart problems. A social worker suggested he was downplaying the serious nature of the offences, but Mr Murray insisted his client was aware of the gravity of the charges and had come to court prepared for prison.

Sheriff Marie Smart jailed Clemmett for 16 months, cut from 24 months due to his guilty plea. She told him: “There is no alternative to custody given the value of the drugs.”

Police said the total street value of drugs seized that day was £170,000. Detective Inspector Graeme Naysmith, of the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, added: “We will not tolerate criminals who blight our communities by selling drugs and profiting from vulnerable members of society.”

The Crown Office would not comment on the figure released by the police.