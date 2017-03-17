Drug dealer tried to stab police officers

A drug dealer who attacked police officers with three knives has been jailed for three years and three months.

Wayne Evans was caught with nearly £20,000 worth of cocaine, ecstasy and the designer drug mephedrone at his Bellshill home.

Months later while awaiting trial, he had a run-in with police, lashing out with three blades.

Evans (34), of Clay Crescent, was sentenced at Hamilton Sheriff Court. He admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs while on bail between May 2015 and January last year.

In a separate case he denied shouting abuse and trying to stab PCs Mark Cameron and Donald Minto at his home in January this year. He was found guilty by Sheriff Daniel Kelly who jailed him for 15 months.

The court heard that while neither police officer was injured one had a lucky escape as one blow with a knife struck his hand which was protected by a glove.

Sheriff Ray Small sent Evans to prison for two years on the drugs charges. That sentence will start when the 15-month stretch ends.

Co-accused Alexandra Bowden (43), of the same address, had her not guilty pleas to the drugs charges accepted.

As well as the drugs, police found more than £3000 in the house and in a car. Equipment used by drug dealers was also seized.

Defence agent Evelyn Wallace insisted her client was not making money from selling drugs. She accused Evans’s male partner, who was not charged, of being the real villain.

Ms Wallace said it was an “abusive” relationship. Evans himself had a drug problem and his partner “took advantage of his mental health difficulties”.

Passing sentence, Sheriff Small said the charges involving Class A drugs cocaine and ecstasy were “particularly serious”. Evans had been involved in the supply or preparation of these for others “over a period of months”.

The sheriff added: “You say you were pressurised by someone else who does not feature in these proceedings.

“I’m afraid the court hears time and time again that those who appear on drugs matters are not the brains behind the operation, but I can deal only with those who come before me and the High Court says people supplying Class A drugs must be dealt with severely.”

Sheriff Small said the charges were “aggravated” by he fact Evans was on “numerous” bail orders at the time.

Evans also faces a Proceeds of Crime hearing and will oppose efforts to seize his assets.