Drink driver hit boy (8) then left crash scene

A drink driver who knocked down an eight-year-old boy then drove off has been banned from the roads for two years.

Mark Cardwell (18) was also fined £750 and ordered to pay the young victim £200 compensation.

Cardwell, of Old Edinburgh Road, Birkenshaw, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted being more than three times the drink driving limit near his home on August 21 last year.

He was also accused of driving dangerously in Second Avenue while under the influence of alcohol and at excessive speed. It was alleged he failed to observe the boy, who was crossing the road, and caused his car to collide with him, knocking him to the ground.

Cardwell denied the dangerous driving charge and was due to stand trial, but eventually the prosecution accepted his not guilty plea.

It’s understood the youngster’s injuries were not serious.

Cardwell admitted failing to stop after the collision.