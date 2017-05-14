Dog-walker stabbed for refusing to give thug his phone

A man walking his dog in Hamilton on Friday afternoon was stabbed by a thug who wanted to steal his mobile phone.

The victim was approached by the culprit in woodland near Whistleberry Crescent, and stabbed in the stomach when he refused to hand over the phone.

Now police are appealing for information after the attack, which happened around 3.45pm, stressing it’s urgent they snare the man responsible before he injures somebody else.

The culprit then ran off, possibly in the direction of Margaret Road, and the injured man was taken to Hairmyres Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

The suspect is described as white, aged 20 to 29, and wore a red hooded top with a white emblem on the front and dark trousers.

Detective Constable Grant Robertson at Cambuslang CID said: “This was a totally unprovoked, violent attack on a man who was merely out walking his dog in the middle of the afternoon.

He has been left with a serious injury and it is vital that we catch the suspect as he may harm someone else.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Whistleberry Crescent or nearby and may have seen the suspect hanging around the area or anyone else who recognises his description.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact CID at Cambuslang quoting incident reference number 2449/12th. Alternatively calls can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.