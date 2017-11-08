Damage caused to Main St premises

A quantity of electrical items and cash were stolen from a shop in Main Street, Bellshill, between 6.15pm on Saturday and 9.20am on Monday.

There was also substantial damage caused to the property.

Between 5pm on Thursday and 9.30am there was another attempt to force entry into a second shop on Main Street.

Again there was substantial damage to the premises, however on this occasion access was not successfully gained.

Anyone with information in relation to either incident should contact the police direct via the 101 number.

Alternatively calls can be made to crime stoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.