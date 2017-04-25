Crash driver (84) didn’t report eye condition

A pensioner who drove with a severe eye condition and knocked down a woman of 85 has been banned from the roads for life.

Russell Laing (84), who suffers from glaucoma, hit Agnes Canavan as she crossed the road outside his house in Wishaw in February 2015.

Mrs Canavan was rushed to hospital and was treated for serious injuries to her legs and body. She was later deemed well enough to be sent home, but weeks later she took ill and died.

Police found Laing had lied on forms to keep his licence and he was later charged with causing Mrs Canavan serious injury by dangerous driving, knowing he was unfit to drive with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

During his trial at Hamilton Sheriff Court he admitted a reduced charge of careless driving.

He also admitted lying to the authorities and continuing to drive even though he knew he should not have been on the roads between October 2013 and April 2015.

Sheriff Marie Smart banned Laing from driving for life and fined him £2500.

Kevin McCarron, defending, said: “He no longer drives and has no intention of doing so, but his inability to drive has had a considerable impact on his quality of life.

“He very much regrets being in this situation for himself and for everyone else affected by it.”