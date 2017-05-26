Court runs out of patience with serial shoplifter

A serial shoplifter has been jailed for 19 months after snubbing attempts to help him mend his ways.

Sean Connor (47), of Hillcrest Avenue, Craigneuk, admitted a string of charges at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

The court heard that he was put on a community payback order in November and told he would be supervised and get help with his drink problem. That was after he admitted stealing flowers, toiletries and jewellery from various stores in the Wishaw area.

However, he failed to comply with the order and got into further trouble when he was caught loitering at a house in Briarwood Road, Craigneuk, on February 6 this year.

Connor also admitted breaching a night curfew and failing to appear at court.