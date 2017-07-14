Cops appealing after sectarian abuse on train

Police are hunting two men who subjected Lanarkshire train passengers to sectarian abuse at 6.30am on Wednesday morning.

They boarded at Lanark joining the front carriage and between Wishaw and Uddingston began chanting abusive language of a sectarian nature.

Passengers on the service were visibly upset and called the police, before both men left the train at Uddingston.

The first suspect is described as a white, approximately 5’ 6” tall, late teens to early 20s and of thin build with short ginger hair and a freckly face. He was wearing a white polo shirt, blue jeans and white Adidas trainers.

The second is believed to be of similar age and build. He had short light brown hair and was wearing a blue polo shirt with a dark jumper over it, blue jeans and dark trainers.

Both spoke with local accents.

PC Martin Graham from British Transport Police said: “This was a busy commuter service and I am conscious a number of individuals may have witnessed what happened.

“If you were on this train and saw these men I’d be very keen to hear from you, likewise, if know someone that matches the descriptions.

“Abusive and anti-social behaviour will never be tolerated. We are working hard to identify those responsible and ensure they are brought before the courts.”

Anyone with information can text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 57 of 12/07/2017.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.