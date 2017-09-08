Cop injured in house melee

A police officer was badly injured when he was attacked after he and colleagues responded to a disturbance in Motherwell.

PC Gary McCallum was shoved against a wall by Marek Brygider who had threatened to kill officers after they detained him.

Michael McIntosh, prosecuting, told Hamilton Sheriff Court PC McCallum suffered a dislocated shoulder, needed hospital treatment and was off work “for some time”.

Brygider (44), a prisoner, admitted assaulting PC McCallum, punching PC Michael Steenson and shouting abuse and threats at a house in Watson Street on May 2.

He also admitted assaulting his partner, Halina Ryba, at the same address on March 6 and breaching bail conditions by being in her company on May 2.

Mr McIntosh said the couple had been drinking and Ms Ryba fled the house after Brygider punched her, causing swelling and bruising to the side of her face.

They were with friends two months later when Brygider again became aggressive and the police were called. He shoved PC McCallum with “full force” against a wall.

Margaret Chalmers, defending, said medical records showed the officer had suffered the same injury before and “unfortunately Mr Brygider shoving him set it off again”.

Brygider will be sentenced on September 27.