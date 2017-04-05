Cocaine dealer goes to jail

A man who admitted dealing in cocaine near a sports centre in Motherwell has been jailed for nearly two years.

Lee Ducey (22), of Kyle Quadrant, Netherton, was sentenced at Hamilton Sheriff Court. He admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug on waste ground near Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility and at his home on June 26 last year.

The court heard quantities of cocaine worth nearly £6000 in total were recovered.

After studying background reports, Sheriff Alasdair MacFadyen jailed Ducey for 22 months, reduced from 30 because of his guilty plea.