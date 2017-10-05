Cleared of domestic abuse

A man has been cleared of assaulting his wife over a period of more than 13 years.

Ian Thomson was accused of violence towards Elizabeth at various locations including houses in Motherwell’s Chisholm Place and Challum Drive, and in Florida.

He denied the allegations and a jury at Hamilton Sheriff Court returned a not proven verdict.

It had been claimed Thomson (44), now of Dyfrig Street, Shotts, punched, bit and spat at his wife, threatened her with a knife, hit her with a kitchen utensil, held a hot spoon against her and poured hot water over her.