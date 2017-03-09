Child rapist jailed for 13 years

A man has been jailed for 13 years for what a charity described as “sickening and despicable” sex crimes against girls.

Anthony Jordan was convicted of abuse in Motherwell and Wishaw between 2003 and 2014.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he raped a teenage girl almost daily for four years.

His sentence as welcomed by NSPCC Scotland which said: “Anthony Jordan’s sickening and despicable crimes will have had a devastating effect on each of his young victims.

“Jordan forced his victims to give evidence in court and relive the horrific ordeal that he put them through.

“We welcome the jail term imposed and hope it sends out a strong message that child abuse will not be tolerated.

“We also hope that this case will also encourage others to speak out about abuse they have suffered, knowing they will be listened to, believed and provided with advice and support.”

Jordan denied raping the girl, attempting to rape another youngster and abusing a third girl.

The jury was told the abuse began when the girls were aged 12 or 13 and took place while their mothers were at bingo or out shopping.

His rape victim, who is now 24, told prosecutor Jane Farquharson it had happened “whenever he had a chance to get to me”.

Jordan claimed he was in a sexual relationship with the woman in 2014.

Jane Farquharson, prosecuting, said: “This was nothing more than a last and defiant act by her abuser with no purpose other than to humiliate her.”

Judge Lord Matthews said it was an appalling ordeal for the woman which had “robbed her of her adolescent years”.

The court heard how Jordan attempted to rape another of his victims, but every time he tried she would kick out and scream.

This victim, now 17, had told her mother she did not want her to go out to bingo, but did not tell her why. Police were contacted after she finally told her mother.

Jordan’s third victim, now aged 25, was sexually abused after he began a “squeezing game” with her. He also abused her at a swimming pool by inappropriately touching her as they came down the flume together.

Jordan accused all his victims of lying. He gave a thumbs-up to family members as he was led away to begin his sentence.