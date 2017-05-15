Cheese attacker must get the job done

An attacker who broke a man’s cheekbone then failed to carry out community service has been given another chance to stay out of jail.

Andrew Murray lashed out after a row over cheese allegedly stolen from a fridge, Hamilton Sheriff Court heard.

Murray (43), of Allan Tower, Motherwell, admitted assaulting John Hutchison to his severe injury at a house in Burn Crescent, New Stevenston, in March last year.

In December he was ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid work, but the court heard last week he had managed only 14 hours.

Defence agent Diarmid Bruce said Murray has health issues but could do light duties under the scheme if a fresh order was imposed. He pointed out his client had complied fully with an electronic tagging order imposed alongside the unpaid work sentence. Sheriff Douglas Brown agreed to give Murray another chance to do 180 hours, but warned he will go to jail if he doesn’t complete the work this time.