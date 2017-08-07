Cats dumped in wheelie bin

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after two cats were found dumped in a wheelie bin in Bellshill.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the discovery after a member of the public found the cats outside her house in Greenend View.

The two felines, who have been named Paloma (left)and Penelope, are now recovering from their ordeal at the SSPCA centre in Lanarkshire.

Inspector Jack Marshall said: “The cats were found inside a wheelie bin in Greenend View and the owner of the property did the right thing by bringing these cats to our attention.

“Now we’re keen to find out who they belonged to, while Penelope and Paloma are currently being looked after at our centre in Lanarkshire.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

Anyone with information should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.