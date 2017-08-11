Cat woman gets a five-year pet ban

A woman has been banned from keeping any animal for five years after failing to get treatment for an injured cat.

Isabella Tollan (33), of Kelvin Road, Bellshill, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the pet called Muffin between October last year and January.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard she failed to provide adequate care for the cat and didn’t seek appropriate advice and treatment from a vet.

The animal had a leg injury and examination also revealed it was suffering from overgrown nails and dental disease.

As well as imposing a disqualification order, Sheriff Douglas Brown ordered Tollan to carry out 70 hours of unpaid work under a community payback order as an alternative to a fine.