Cannabis farmer sent to jail for 18 months

A man has been jailed for 18 months after cannabis plants worth up to £33,000 were found in the hidden basement of his Newarthill home.

William Brown was caught because of a strong smell coming from the terraced home.

Brown (43) appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted producing cannabis in Kilbreck Lane on December 15 last year. The father of three lived alone at the house.

Mohammed Sarwar, prosecuting, told the court: “Officers found a hatch in a cupboard under the stairs. They took away the carpet, lifted the hatch and found a set of aluminium stairs going down to a basement.

“The area had been adapted for growing cannabis.

“In total 56 plants were recovered along with lighting, duct, plant nutrients and other paraphernalia.”