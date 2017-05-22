Cannabis farm found hidden in basement

Police found cannabis plants worth up to £33,000 after uncovering a drugs cultivation in the hidden basement of a Newarthill house.

Dad of three William Brown landed in trouble because of the strong smell coming from his terraced home.

Brown (43) appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court last week and admitted producing cannabis at the house in Kilbreck Lane on December 15 last year.

Mohammed Sarwar, prosecuting, said police were tipped off about the stench, but when officers went there and knocked on the door there was no reply. They also noticed the smell.

They returned with a search warrant and this time Brown, who lived alone at the house, let them in.

Mr Sarwar told the court: “Officers searched the premises and in a cupboard under the stairs they found a hatch. They took away the carpet, lifted the hatch and found a set of aluminium stairs going down to a basement area.

“This had been adapted for growing cannabis. In total 56 plants were recovered along with lighting, duct, plant nutrients and other paraphernalia.”

Mr Sarwar said, depending on maturity, the plants would be worth up to £33,600 when harvested.

Sheriff Alasdair MacFadyen called for backgrounds reports so that “all sentencing options are open”. Brown, who has a job and is on bail, was ordered to return to court for sentence on June 20.