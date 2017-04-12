Bridge mural has a hidden purpose

A mural has been painted on the footbridge over the railway line connecting High Road and Muir Street in Motherwell.

However, the bright design isn’t just there to look pretty, North Lanarkshire Council hopes it will serve a more important purpose.

The ageing bridge was refurbished in the spring of 2015 with the cost reaching six figures, however it has regularly been targeted by vandals.

The council, through the Local Development Programme, hoped that installing artwork which would be an attractive feature and hopefully prevent further graffiti.

Support was provided by Motherwell Community Forum and Network Rail, with Ali Smith from Artpistol producing a design based on photos from recent sporting events in the area.