Bridge drama man in the dock

A man who threatened to jump from a bridge over the River Clyde has appeared in court accused of threatening behaviour in a hospital accident and emergency unit.

Anton McLachlan (36) denied a string of charges at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

It’s alleged he shouted abuse and threats after he was taken to Wishaw General on Monday evening. Further charges allege he assaulted two police officers and damaged a watch belonging to one of the officers.

He’s also accused of struggling violently and spitting at the officers who were escorting him from the hospital to Coatbridge Police Station.

Solicitor Kevin McCarron put forward not guilty pleas on his client’s behalf and McLachlan was remanded in custody. He faces trial on March 30.

The emergency services were called to the bridge on the main road between Motherwell and Hamilton early on Monday evening after reports of a man threatening to jump.

McLachlan came down after two hours and was taken to hospital for checks.