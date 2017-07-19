Boy faces two attempted murder charges

A teenage boy is facing a second attempted murder charge after an an alleged attack which left a man with a punctured lung.

The 16-year-old, from Bellshill, and an older teenager appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court following the incident in the Hattonrigg Road area of Bellshill earlier this month.

Neither made a plea to the charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and attempted murder.

The 16-year-old, represented by solicitor Luke O’Curry, is already on bail after appearing on an attempted murder charge relating to an alleged attack elsewhere in North Lanarkshire some months ago. He can’t be named because he is under 18.

Police are also understood to have charged a man in his 20s in connection with the latest incident. It’s alleged the victim was stabbed.