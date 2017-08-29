Body found in search for missing James

Shotts resident James McGhie was last spotted in Motherwell on August 21. A large-scale search around the village of Law was mounted to try and find 69-year-old James. A frogman unit recovered a body from Garrion Burn, which runs from Law to Waterloo in Wishaw, on Monday.

69-year-old James. A frogman unit recovered a body from Garrion Burn, which runs from Law to Waterloo in Wishaw, on Monday.

Jimmy McGhie

A police spokeswoman said: “The man has not been formally identified, however, it is thought at this time to be James McGhie, 69, who has been missing from Shotts since Monday, August 21.

“Mr McGhie’s family have been made aware. There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”