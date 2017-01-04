Blind woman (83) injured as brick smashes bedroom window

A blind 83-year-old Bothwell woman was left injured after a brick was thrown through her bedroom window on Monday night.

At approximately 11.30pm a large construction brick was thrown through the large ground floor bedroom window of the house in Croftbank Avenue whilst two elderly people, aged 83 and 85, lay in bed awaiting an emergency doctor to call.

The brick struck the elderly lady of 83 year who has failing health including dementia and blindness and she remains in deep shock.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We need help to find those responsible for this reckless and evil act.

“Were you in or near the area, did you see anything suspicious or anyone running away? ”

Anyone with information should call 101.

The house is less than 400ft from Da Luciano restaurant which had five windows smashed last month.