Bellshill pensioner robbed in her own home

An 80-year-old Bellshill woman was assaulted and robbed in her own home in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Around 1.30am a man entered the house in St Mary’s Road, he pushed the woman and then made off with her handbag.

The victim was badly shaken by the incident, but did not require medical treatment.

The suspect is described as white, in his late teens or early 20s, around 5’6” tall and of slim build. He was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up.

Officers recovered the woman’s bag and personal effects a short time later in Belgrave Street, Righead Industrial Estate.

The bag was returned, but the suspect stole the money it contained.

Detective Constable Jordan Rafferty said: “Although the incident happened in the early hours of this morning the property is close to an industrial site where shift workers would have been coming from and to work.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have noticed something odd or suspicious to contact us, even if you think it’s insignificant, please do pass it on.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers from Criminal Investigation Department at Wishaw Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0160 of 12 October 2017.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.