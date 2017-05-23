Bellshill mum and daughter left Manchester concert before terror attack

A Bellshill woman has told how she left the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester early because her daughter felt unwell.

Twenty-two people, including children, were killed and around 60 injured in a terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena last night.

It is believed a suicide bomber set off a nail bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena at the end of the American singer’s gig.

Hollie Simpson and her daughter Maddison left at the interval and heard about the attack while eating in a nearby restaurant.

Hollie wrote on Facebook: “Maddison just wasn’t herself at the concert, usually I would have persuaded her to stay because of the amount of money it cost, but to be honest I just wasn’t feeling it.

“We left via the back exit at the train station where the bomb has apparently went off. Went into Frankie & Benny’s where Maddison perked up and was on top form with her patter when the manager came up and asked to speak to me in private to say we were on lockdown.

“My heart goes out to everyone who has been affected by another selfish b****** who has decided to do this. It’s happening far too often. You never think it will happen where you are and I’ve been completely proved wrong.”

Police are investigating whether the bomber acted alone or as part of a network.