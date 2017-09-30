Balaclava thugs in brutal robbery attack

Two thugs wearing balaclavas forced their way into an Airdrie flat and battered a 57-year-old man before fleeing with a three-figure sum.

Now police are appealing for information in their effort to find those responsible for the attack, which left the victim with head and face injuries.

The robbery happened on Wednesday at Dervaig Gardens in the town’s Upperton area between 8.30pm and 9pm.

The victim tried to close the door of the flat when confronted with a man wearing a balaclava, but he forced his way in.

He was joined by the second criminal, and both struck their victim several times.

Detective Constable Thomas Kiernan said: “This was a very sustained and brutal attack which has left this man with various facial and head injuries that required medical treatment.

“The area where this robbery occurred is quite rural therefore I appeal to residents in the local area to think back to whether they saw the two suspects hanging around the area or saw anything else a bit out of the ordinary on the evening of Wednesday, September 27.”

Anyone with information should contact Coatbridge CID quoting incident number 0214 of 28 September 2017. Alternatively calls can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.