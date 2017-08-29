Bail for teenager on OAP knife charge

A teenager accused of threatening an 80-year-old woman at knifepoint has been given bail despite a prosecutor’s bid to keep him locked up.

The 16-year-old, who is too young to be named, was one of two youths charged with demanding money from the pensioner on the doorstep of her home in Bellshill’s Clay Crescent earlier this month.

He appeared in private at Hamilton Sheriff Court last week accused of assault with intent to rob. A further charge stated that, prior to this incident, the pair obtained cash by fraud from the same woman by pretending they were collecting sponsorship money.

The youth made no plea and the case was continued for further investigation. It’s not known when it will next call in court.

Defence agent Luke O’Curry applied for bail for his client and this was granted by Sheriff Thomas Millar despite opposition from the prosecution who pointed out that the teenager was facing unrelated charges at the time of the latest alleged crimes.

The second youth is also out on bail.

At the time of the alleged attempted robbery police appealed for information, saying the elderly woman was threatened with a knife by two teenagers. However, they were said to have left the scene empty-handed.

Police said the woman was uninjured, but was badly shaken.

Detective Constable Karen Murray said: “To deliberately target an elderly member of our community is cowardly and absolutely heartless.”

DC Murray also warned other householders to be on their guard, saying reports had come in of teenagers knocking doors in the Hattonrigg area and claiming to be collecting for charity.