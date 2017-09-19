Axeman gets nine months

A rowdy who shouted threats while armed with an axe has been sent to prison for nine months.

Richard Wotherspoon (27), of Clyde Place, Mossend, faced a string of charges at Hamilton Sheriff Court. He admitted shouting abuse and threats and acting aggressively while in possession of an axe at an address in Glencalder Crescent, Bellshill, on August 16.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of acting in an aggressive manner in Mackenzie Terrace, Bellshill, a short time later, knocking on doors there and swearing.

Wotherspoon further admitted charges relating to his arrest in North Road. The court heard he attempted to bite PCs Martin Gibney and Marc Frullani as they were trying to get him into a police vehicle.

Wotherspoon has a long list of previous convictions and has served significant custodial sentences in the past.

Sheriff Daniel Kelly told him another prison stretch was inevitable, but backdated this as the accused had been in custody since his arrest.