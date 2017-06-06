Attacker who ‘chewed’ face avoids prison

A man who “chewed” at a stranger’s face has avoided prison but must pay his scarred victim £1000 in compensation.

Steven Devon, a first offender, admitted assaulting John Steel to severe injury and permanent disfigurement when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

The attack happened in Motherwell’s Burnside Court on November 11.

Michael McIntosh, prosecuting, said Mr Steel and Devon (27), of Kirkshaws Avenue, Coatbridge, didn’t know each other but were among a group who were drinking and playing pool in a pub on the night of the attack.

Later, for no clear reason, they argued in the street and Devon began punching Mr Steel who fled into a block of flats. Devon followed him and continued the assault.

Mr McIntosh said it appeared at one point Mr Steel insulted Devon’s mum and that prompted the bite. The victim needed surgery and had a “substantial” number of stitches put in his cheek.

Police called to the tower block by a resident found Devon with blood on his hands and clothes.

He told officers: “I don’t regret it for a second. He threatened my mum so I chewed half his face off.”

Defence agent Diarmid Bruce said Devon is “very close” to his mum and “snapped” when threats were made against her.

Sheriff David Bicket also ordered Devon to do 300 hours of unpaid community work.