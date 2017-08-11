Attacker must wait longer for sentence

A man who beat up and robbed a grandmother in her own home must wait longer to find out his fate.

Christopher Cairns and an accomplice left Theresa Campbell with two black eyes and “bruises all over her body”, Hamilton Sheriff Court heard.

Cairns (20), a prisoner, denied attacking Ms Campbell (46) at her house in Mulberry Road, Viewpark, on March 18 this year.

However, a jury found him guilty of punching and kicking her, dragging her down stairs and robbing her of house keys and a phone battery.

The assault shocked Ms Campbell’s friends and neighbours who set up an online fund to help her.

Cairns was due to be sentenced today, but the case was put off until September 6 because social work reports were not ready. He remains in custody.