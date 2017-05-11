Attacker must stay away from victims for five years

A troublemaker has been ordered to stay away from three men and a woman for five years after a series of assaults in Motherwell.

Jamie Nisbet was served with the non-harassment order at Hamilton Sheriff Court this week.

He admitted carrying out three assaults in Clapperhowe Road on March 10.

Nisbet (27), of Wood Crescent, Motherwell, bit Joseph Morrison and punched Ross Paterson. He also pushed and punched Charlene Paterson and pulled her by the hair, knocking her to the ground.

Allegations that he shouted threats and used a fence post to smash the windscreen of a car outside a house in Clapperhowe Road were dropped.

Sheriff Andrew McIntyre was so concerned by his behaviour that he imposed a non-harassment order which means Nisbet is banned from contacting the three assault victims and Alan Paterson until May 2022. He must also stay away from an address in Clapperhowe Road.

A court insider said: “Sheriffs often use non-harassment orders in domestic cases, but the wide ranging scope of this one is unusual.

“If Nisbet goes near any of these people he’ll face another prosecution for breaching the order.”

Sheriff McIntyre also imposed an electronic tagging order which means Nisbet is banned from leaving home between 8pm and 7am for the next six months. He must also attend a one-year drug treatment and testing programme.