Assault victim in the dock

The victim of a bottle assault ended up in the dock after failing to appear at court to give evidence against his alleged attackers.

Christopher Straub and another witness, Kirsty Frame, were due to testify against three brothers, but the trial didn’t start due to the pair’s no-show.

Angus, Campbell and Arthur Parkinson were accused of punching and kicking Straub, striking him on the head with a bottle and battering him with a dog chain at Angus Parkinson’s flat in Main Street, Bellshill, on May 6 .

However, Angus (60) and Arthur (51) had their not guilty pleas accepted at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

Campbell (53), of Corsewall Street, Coatbridge, admitted hitting Straub with the bottle, but the other aspects of the charge were dropped.

Sentence was deferred until October 20 and he had his bail continued.

Arthur Parkinson, a prisoner, admitted shouting abuse and threats in the flat and punching PC Andrew Park. He was jailed for 13 months, backdated to May 8 as he has been in custody since then.

Sheriff Shiona Waldron then found Straub and Frame guilty of contempt of court after previously issuing warrants for their arrest due to their non-appearance.

Straub (34), of Hattonrigg Road, and Frame (40), of Glencalder Crescent, both Bellshill, were each given an electronic tagging order which bans them from leaving home each night for four weeks.

The sheriff warned them it was a direct alternative to jail.