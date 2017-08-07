Assault pair get work orders

Two men have been put under supervision and must do unpaid community work after they admitted an assault charge.

Ross Lyons (24), of Talbot Terrace, Birkenshaw, and Harry Gibbs (210, of St Vincent Terrace, Glasgow, attacked Gerald Baxter in Newlands Road, Birkenshaw, on March 22 this year.

Lyons admitted punching and kicking Mr Baxter repeatedly on the head and body to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement. Gibbs admitted kicking the victim repeatedly on the body.

Claims that Mr Baxter was struck repeatedly on the head with a baton and that Lyons and Gibbs were concerned in the supply of cannabis in Birkenshaw, Dumbarton and elsewhere the same day were dropped.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard that Lyons has previous convictions for assault with a knife and assault and robbery, Two years ago he was jailed for eight months on cocaine and cannabis charges.

This time Sheriff Marie Smart put Lyons, who had been held in custody awaiting the case, under supervision for two and a half years. She also ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Gibbs will be under supervision for one year and must do 100 hours of unpaid work.