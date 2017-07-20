Assault case man ‘unfit to stand trial’

A man facing charges of assault and threatening behaviour has been deemed unfit to stand trial.

Doctors told a hearing at Hamilton Sheriff Court that Ryan Smith is suffering from a mental disorder.

Smith (31), of Baillie Drive, Bothwell, was accused of punching his mum, Elaine Shuttleton, repeatedly on the head and body in Hillhouse Road, Hamilton, last August.

It was also alleged he shouted abuse and threats at two women in Baillie Drive in December, staring repeatedly at one woman and following her. Another charge alleged he struck a man with a key.

After hearing medical evidence, Sheriff Daniel Kelly ruled that “on the balance of probabilities” Smith was unfit to stand trial due to his mental state.