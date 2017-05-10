Assault and car theft at hospital

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was assaulted and robbed of his car in a car park at Monklands Hospital in Airdrie.

At 12.10pm the man parked in the car park at the rear of the hospital off Centenary Avenue and began to walk towards the hospital entrance.

At the side of the building he was approached by two men carrying weapons who demanded his car keys.

The man was struck on the legs with a weapon before the men made off in his grey Audi A4.

The victim did not require hospital treatment.

Both men were of slight build, wore dark clothing and woollen balaclavas. One is thought to have been in his late teens or early twenties.

Detective Sergeant David Lamont of Coatbridge CID said: “This was an innocent man simply going about his business who was randomly attacked by two opportunistic criminals. The men responsible gave no consideration for the victim or anyone else around the hospital at the time, and later drove off in the vehicle in an extremely erratic manner, placing other members of the public in danger.

“From enquiries so far we know the car was driven through the Coatbridge area and was later abandoned in Netherhouse Place, Easterhouse.

“It is absolutely vital that we trace these callous individuals as soon as possible.”

Any information can be given to Coatbridge CID on 101.