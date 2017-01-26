Arrest warrant for youth who attacked school pupil

An arrest warrant has been issued for a youth who failed to appear in court after he attacked a pupil at Brannock High School.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, thumped a boy of 16 over the head with a bicycle pump at the Newarthill school in January last year.

The following day police caught him outside the school in possession of a police baton.

The pupil who was assaulted needed hospital treatment for a cut to the head.

The accused admitted charges of assault and unlawful possession of the police baton when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court in December.

He was due to be sentenced at court today, but failed to turn up.

Defence agent Diarmid Bruce said his client had been in a distressed state when he he saw him earlier this week.

Mr Bruce added: “He is young and vulnerable. He has significant mental health problems.”

Sheriff David Bicket pointed out that there was no background report available because the youth had not co-operated with social workers.

The sheriff added: “Given that and the fact he has not turned up today, I have no alternative but to grant a warrant.”