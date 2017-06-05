Arrest after ‘serious sexual assault’

Police say a man has been charged after an alleged “serious sexual assault” on a female aged 17 in Uddingston.

Officers were called to a flat in Main Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

There were several police cars at the scene, with uniformed officers and detectives involved in the investigation.

A police spokesman said: “About 02.45am on Saturday, June 3, officers were called to a report of a 17-year-old woman having been seriously sexually assaulted at a flat in Main Street, Uddingston.

“A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The man was expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court this afternoon (Monday).