£50,000 reward offered after Bothwell robbery

A £50,000 reward is being offered to help catch thieves who robbed a Bothwell home.

Between 11am on Friday and 5pm on Monday thieves gained entry to a house in Croftbank Avenue, neighbours heard the property’s burglar alarm sounding on Sunday afternoon at around 3.15pm.

Thousands of pounds worth of personal items were stolen in the incident, including high value jewellery and watches.

The home’s owner was away for the weekend with his family and the businessman has pledged to reward anyone who provides information which leads to arrests and the return of the items.

The police is continuing its enquiries, if you have any information which might help call via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.