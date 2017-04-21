Craig’s on a high after balloon flight ‘I do’

Love was most certainly in the air as Craig Petty, from Motherwell, proposed to girlfriend Kimberley Shanahan.

He went down on one knee 2700 feet up on a Virgin balloon flight from Shieldhill Castle, near Biggar.

Speaking about the sky-high proposal, Craig said: “I was overwhelmed with happiness. You’re surrounded by stunning views thousands of feet in the air as you float along so it’s perfect for being with your partner and sharing an incredible moment.”

Fellow passengers clapped and cheered after Kimberley said yes. After landing the couple enjoyed a champagne toast before going off to celebrate with family and friends.

Craig and Kimberley have been together for five years after meeting at work. The couple both work in emergency services.