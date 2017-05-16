Couple celebrates diamond occasion

Motherwell couple Elizabeth and John Savage celebrated their diamond wedding on Thursday (May 11).

Elizabeth from Armadale and John from Lesmahagow met working in Bathgate, she in a clothing factory and he as a furniture salesman.

They were married in Edinburgh and within a year moved to Motherwell. Both worked at Strathclyde Hospital, John as the head porter and Elizabeth in the kitchens.

The couple, who live in Clyde Tower, have four daughters, Anne, Betty, Janet and Irene as well as six grandchildren and seven great-grand-children, with the family celebrating the anniversary at Dalziel Park.

Both became season ticket holders at Fir Park in 1991, and while John is no longer able to go Elizabeth is still present at every home game.