Could you give a home to Phoebe and Pippa?

This beautiful young pair were taken in by the Lanarkshire SSPCA centre when they were found straying - and have settled in very well.
Phoebe and Pippa are pretty sociable and love exploring new toys and hiding places, and could make a great addition to a welcoming local home.
But they would need a large secure cage with lots of stimulation and a large enclosed area for them to play in - they can be both indoor and outdoor pets.
If you can offer these adorable girls the home they deserve please contact our centre in Lanarkshire on 03000 999 999.
