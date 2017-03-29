Search

Cot canopy nearly killed my baby

Lisa Marshall nearly choked to death in cot

A Bellshill mum has told how her 19-month-old daughter was nearly choked to death by a cot canopy.

Evy Marshall said she dashed into the tot’s room fearing she had taken an epileptic fit.

Lisa Marshall survived cot scare

She was then horrified to find a cord from the canopy wrapped around little Lisa’s neck.

Evy said: “She had turned purple and her eyes were popping out of her head. Her neck was red raw.”

The frantic mum phoned a doctor and was advised to get Lisa to hospital. After a series of checks she was given the all-clear.

Evy has now asked the manufacturer of the canopy to have it withdrawn and wants other parents to be aware of the danger.

She said: “I was near Lisa’s room when it happened and was able to reach her in time, but someone else might not be so lucky.

“The canopy looked beautiful and I bought it only to hide an epilepsy monitor that’s kept in the cot.

“When I heard choking noises from Lisa’s room I thought she’d taken a seizure. She had pulled the cord from the canopy. I didn’t even know it could come loose. Her neck was in a real mess.

“I took her to Wishaw General and we were there all day while they did investigations. She’s had a very lucky escape.”

Evy, who has two other children, added: “It’s the first time I’ve had one of these canopies and I wish hadn’t bothered. I can’t bear to look at it and I haven’t slept properly since it happened. I keep seeing Lisa’s face with the cord around her.”