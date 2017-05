Workers at the Co-op’s distribution centre in Newhouse are celebrating the success of a charity scheme that’s seen nearly £1.5 million go to good causes.

When a Co-op member buys own-brand products from a food store or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare they receive a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to community organisations.

Since the scheme was launched last year £1,462,352 has been paid to 665 good causes across Scotland.