Climate change plans could become reality for local groups

There’s an invitation on Monday (July 24) for local community groups to discuss how a grant could help plans to tackle climate change.

Keep Scotland Beautiful, which manages the Climate Change Fund (CCF) on behalf of the Scottish Government will be providing application and funding advice for community groups from 10am – 1pm at the Voluntary Action North Lanarkshire Community Hub in Wishaw.

A presentation from Keep Scotland Beautiful will introduce the CCF and the assistance that they provide to applicants.

Zero Waste Scotland, Local Energy Scotland and Home Energy Scotland will also be on hand to outline the support that they offer.

This will be followed by a question and answer session and the chance to talk through project ideas and learn more about climate change.

CCF grants of up to £150,000 per organisation, per year, are available for projects taking place between 1 April I, 2018 and March 31, 2020.

Funding available in 2018/19 will also include a contribution from the European Regional Development Fund.

The CCF provides funding and support for community groups to tackle climate change through community-led projects that reduce carbon emissions.

David Gunn, CCF manager at Keep Scotland Beautiful (pictured) said: “I hope many community-led organisations will attend this free event in North Lanarkshire to learn how the CCF can help them turn their climate change projects into reality and help Scotland realise its carbon reduction ambitions.

“Climate change impacts all of us and we need collective action to tackle it so we look forward to supporting many community-led organisations with their CCF applications and see this as part of our work to help make Scotland clean, green and more sustainable.”

The event is free and attendees are asked to register their intention of attendance through www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/ccfsurgeries