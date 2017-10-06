Cash boost for champion Kidney Kids team

North Lanarkshire Council staff raised hundreds of pounds for a children’s charity involved in this year’s British Transplant Games.

More than £1300 was raised for Kidney Kids by staff who took part in the Glasgow Great Women’s 10K Race and the Westfield Health British Transplant Games 5k donor run at Strathclyde Park.

The Glasgow Children’s Kidney Kids team took 19 gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze medals at this year’s games, which were held in sports venues across North Lanarkshire.

Melissa Fraser from Kidney Kids Scotland said: “We are really grateful for the support given by North Lanarkshire Council for all the hard work and effort that has gone into raising the money.

“Kidney Kids Scotland will use this funding to expand and maintain the newly launched Home Haemodialysis Service in Scotland”.

Kidney Kids Scotland was founded as a Charitable Trust in July 2000 to help children across Scotland with renal illness and their families.