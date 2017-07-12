Work starts on Lidl distribution centre

Lidl UK has started construction on its new £70m Regional Distribution Centre (RDC) at Eurocentral.

Lidl is working with Winvic Construction Ltd to build the RDC, which will create up to 360 additional jobs when opened.

The project is expected to be completed by winter 2019.

The RDC will replace the current warehouse in Livingston, which first opened in 1996 and has 429 employees.

The relocation forms part of the supermarket’s commitment to invest £1.45bn in Great Britain between 2017-18.

With sustainability credentials in mind, the development will incorporate leading efficiency measures to guarantee minimum impact on the environment, including the latest energy efficient mechanical and electrical equipment available, from innovative heat recovery systems to renewable and other zero-carbon technologies.

Ross Millar, Lidl UK’s managing director for Scotland, said: “As we continue to invest in our property portfolio and open new stores, it is vital to have the supply chain infrastructure to support this.

“Our new Distribution Centre is therefore necessary to secure our future growth in Scotland.

“It is equally as important to be able to provide new job opportunities for the local economy in addition to the existing jobs we currently have.

“As such, we’re incredibly excited to break ground and start the build.

“We are incredibly proud of the teams here at Lidl that have been working in the background to get our new RDC off the ground, and would like to extend our thanks to all those involved for their hard work and dedication.”